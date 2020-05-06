Virtual story slam Friday 

BAR HARBOR—Join the Jesup Memorial Library and emcee Jeff Miller for our second virtual Words Unleashed! Story Slam on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. Enjoy a community story slam and share your true, first-person story from the comfort of your own home. The theme of this slam is “Good Times/Bad Times!” Tell us a happy story marred by a tragedy, or a tragic story with a redemptive ending.

The setup of the story slam is similar to “The Moth” Radio Hour on NPR. All stories are true, first-person stories that are five minutes or shorter. Come tell your story or just come to listen to the stories of your friends and neighbors. At the end of each slam, the theme for the next slam is chosen.

The library will post a link to the Zoom (video conference) meeting on our calendar or you can email [email protected] to get the link. If you have questions about how to use Zoom or how to join the meeting, contact Kayla at that same email address.