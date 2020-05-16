Healthy Acadia invites parents, teens and the community at large to a virtual spaghetti supper on Thursday, May 21, in celebration of DownEast Teen Leadership Camp’s twentieth year.

DownEast Teen Leadership Camp (DETLC) is an annual, five-day residential summer program for teens entering grades 7-9. The experience provides teens with social, communication and leadership skills that support emotional resiliency and help to deter misuse of substances, including tobacco, alcohol and other drugs. Many campers attend multiple years and return as staff as high school and college students.

The Facebook livestream event will begin at 5 p.m. Remote dinner guests are encouraged to make spaghetti or another family favorite and gather around their tables and computer screens to tune in to Healthy Acadia’s Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/healthyacadia). Meet DETLC staff, including longtime camp coordinator Terri Woodruff and incoming camp coordinator Sara McConnell, and hear from local teens as they share camp stories and how DETLC has impacted them. “Although things will look much different this year, we are excited to have the opportunity to celebrate 20 years of DETLC. We look forward to seeing everyone virtually for a shared meal and working with youth to provide programming this summer,” said McConnell.

DETLC 20th anniversary raffle winners will also be announced. Raffle tickets will be available online at https://go.rallyup.com/detlc starting May 14 for the chance to win one of several themed baskets filled with goodies to help with family-friendly activities and self-care while at home. Ticket proceeds will benefit DETLC.

Though the cost of running DETLC averages $500 per camper, Healthy Acadia caps tuition at just $200 and also offers significant scholarships based on need. Scholarships and camp costs not covered by tuition fees must be raised through local sponsorships and grant funding awards each year. Due to the health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Healthy Acadia will modify the way they deliver DETLC programming in 2020 and plans to offer DETLC tuition free for all interested teens.

Help inspire and impact youth in our community with the DETLC experience. Your donation in any amount can help to ensure that DETLC continues to serve all interested teens. Healthy Acadia recognizes the severity of the financial impact of COVID-19 on our community; please only give if you are in a position to do so. Visit www.healthyacadia.org/donate or email [email protected] for more ways to give.