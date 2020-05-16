ELLSWORTH – Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) will release a Virtual Midday Concert at 1 p.m. on May 19. The concert will be performed by violinist Robert Anemone and cellist Kirsten Jermé, pre-recorded for ECMI’s audience. The public may access the concert for free via Facebook, ECMI’s website or by a link sent via email. This concert is part of a series sponsored by ECMI with funding through the Onion Foundation and by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission.

In light of social distancing measures, ECMI suspended live concerts in Ellsworth. ECMI’s Executive Artistic Director Nancy Colter said, “Adapting to our current situation through remote lessons and special concert releases allows us to serve our mission of creating a sense of community through music by providing instruction and performance opportunities for people of all ages, musical abilities and backgrounds.”

The program will include works by Beethoven, Glière, Contreras and Halvorsen.

Violinist Robert Anemone received his training at the New England Conservatory. Now a committed teacher himself, he has held posts at institutes and festivals around the country and maintains an active private studio.

Cellist Kirsten Jermé leads a multi-faceted life as a chamber musician, recitalist, and educator. A dedicated teacher and chamber music coach, Kirsten is an applied lecturer of music in cello at North Carolina State University.

For more information, call 207-664-9258 or email [email protected].