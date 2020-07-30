Virtual Benefit expands access

BAR HARBOR — This year’s annual Friends of Acadia Virtual Benefit is open to all with no cost to register.

For more than three decades, the FOA Benefit has been considered one of the high points of the summer season on Mount Desert Island. Seating capacity and other limitations meant only a few hundred could attend each year.

Now, with gatherings of more than 50 people still prohibited due to the coronavirus, the Benefit has been reimagined. The virtual live and silent auction, and other activities, are now open free of charge to all who register.

“As we’ve seen with other gatherings such as our annual meeting, conducting virtual events has allowed us to expand access to scores of people who may have been unable to attend in the past,” said organizer Shawn Keeley of FOA.

Registrants can bid on incredible trips, artwork, retired trail signs, unique hand-crafted items and even a 1972 Mercedes.

Participants will learn about the Acadia Resilience Fund to help the Acadia National Park address challenges related to the pandemic and have an opportunity to virtually raise their paddles to donate and support this initiative.

The benefit is set for Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. The silent auction opens on Aug. 1 and continues until after the close of the formal event.

To register by phone, text the word: ACADIA to (843) 606-5995 and follow the link.

Online, visit EVENT.GIVES/ACADIA and click LOGIN/REGISTER.

There is no cost to register and no purchase or bidding is required.

To see auction items ahead of time visit EVENT.GIVES/ ACADIA or stop by the window display at Mount Desert 365 at 147 Main Street in Northeast Harbor.

Anyone who pre-registers for the Aug. 8 Benefit will be entered in FOA’s Friday drawing to win a fantastic giveaway package that includes a Friends of Acadia cap, limited-edition Acadia National Park Carriage Road Bridges poster, the award-winning book of Tom Blagden photography, a pair of trekking poles and weathered trail sign.