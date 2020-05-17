Virtual author chat with Cathie Pelletier

BAR HARBOR—Join author Cathie Pelletier for a virtual author chat on Zoom with the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. Pelletier will talk about her writing, including the difference between writing fiction and nonfiction, as well as the work she is doing now.

Pelletier is the author of 12 novels as well as books of nonfiction. Her two most recent books are “Proving Einstein Right” with theoretical physicist S. James Gates Jr., a National Medal of Science recipient, and “The Ragin’ Cajun,” which she co-wrote with legendary fiddler-songwriter Doug Kershaw. Two of her novels received notable mentions from the New York Times Book Review and another, “The Weight of Winter,” won the New England Booksellers Award. She also has written a middle grade novel “The Summer Experiment.” Stephen King said Pelletier “generates the sort of excitement that only writers working at the very top of their form can provide,” and author Richard Russo writes “One of our finest writers…Nobody walks the knife-edge of hilarity and heartbreak more confidently than Pelletier.”

Pelletier has just finished a memoir about Vietnam that she was privately hired to write. She is currently at work on a nonfiction book about the 1952 blizzard in Maine, which was a single storm that dropped 25.4 inches on February 17 and 18.

If you have any questions on how to access this event or how to use Zoom, contact Kayla at [email protected]. The Jesup is asking attendees to register for this event to get the link. To register, email [email protected].