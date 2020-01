ELLSWORTH — A violin duo featuring Sophie Davis and Luke Fatora will play a midday concert on Friday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth. The concert is sponsored by Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) with help from the City of Ellsworth and the Onion Foundation. The program will include works by Leclair, Bartók, Mozart and the duo’s own arrangements of American folk music. Contact 664-9258.