Violin duo to play

MOUNT DESERT — Violinists Heather Thomas and James McFadden-Talbot will perform a concert on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library. They will play a program of pieces by Polish composer Henryk Wieniawski, Dmitri Shostakovich and Eugene Ysaye.

Thomas and McFadden-Talbot are both members of the Louisville Orchestra.

Thomas grew up on Mount Desert Island, the daughter of Sari and Herbert Thomas of Northeast Harbor. She received a bachelor’s degree from Columbus State University’s Schwob School of Music and a master’s degree from Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music.

McFadden-Talbot is a Los Angeles native and received a bachelor’s degree and a Graduate Certificate at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music, studying with Midori Goto. He received a master’s degree in violin from the Hamburg University for Music and Theater.

The concert, including discussion of the compositions by the musicians, will last roughly 45 minutes.

