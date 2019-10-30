Viking site discussed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Dana Mastroianni will discuss her recent trip to L’Anse Aux Meadows, a Viking archaeological site in Newfoundland, Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

“The Vikings are a group of peoples whose mere mention seems to ignite animated discussions of folklore and marauding seafarers of the North Atlantic,” organizers said.

Mastroianni’s talk will draw from her trip this past summer to Newfoundland. She will highlight what is currently known and accepted about this documented North American Viking archaeological site.

Mastroianni lives in Southwest Harbor and “loves nearly all of the sciences and archaeology.”

She participated in 12,500-year-old Paleo-Indian field work site in Jefferson, N.H. during the summer of 2014. She holds an undergraduate degree in geology and biology and a master’s degree in library and information science.

Contact 244-7065.