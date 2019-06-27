Viking, Inuit worlds collide

BAR HARBOR — Author Jordana Max Brodsky will discuss her new book “The Wolf in the Whale” Friday, July 5 at 5 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

In the book, the worlds of the Vikings and Inuit collide in 1,000 C.E., as a young Inuit shaman and a Viking warrior become unwilling allies.

Around 1,000 years ago, Leif Erikson became one of the first Europeans to land in North America. While most know this story, few have heard the story told in Norse Sagas of Erikson’s sister Freydis who also formed her own settlement, before eventually fleeing back to Greenland. At this same time, the ancestors of today’s Inuit were moving eastward from Siberia to eastern Canada, which the Norse were trying to colonize.

“The Wolf in the Whale” is a tale of adventure, magic, and mythology, set amid this history. The book follows the meeting of Omat, an Inuit shaman, and Brandr, a Viking warrior from Freydis expedition. Omat is on a journey to save her family and sets out across the ocean. There she meets Brandr and their meeting sets into motion a conflict between not only their peoples but also their gods.

Brodsky extensively researched the book, going to both Norway and Iceland to explore Norse history and culture as well as Nunavut, the home of the Inuit people, where she learned more about the culture and history of the people who have called the area home for generations.

Brodsky is from Virginia and a holds a degree in history and literature from Harvard University. She lives in Manhattan; her in-laws are inn owners in Bar Harbor.

Book copies will be on sale courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. Contact 288-4245.