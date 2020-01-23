Viewing of “Rocketman”

BAR HARBOR — A screening and discussion of the film “Rocketman” is planned for Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson Laboratory.

The event is part of a series of discussions based on stories of addiction as portrayed in literature and film. The series is presented by Acadia Family Center and the Jackson Laboratory Center for Addiction Biology.

Discussions about addiction will be facilitated by staff and volunteers. Clinical staff and resource materials will also be on hand and all is free of charge.

The next event in the series will be on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a discussion at Acadia Family Center on “Lit: A Memoir” by Mary Karr.

Contact 244-4012.