Vietnam, Desert Storm veterans to discuss war

BAR HARBOR — Three Mount Desert Island veterans will talk about their experiences at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, March 10, at 1 p.m.

Fred Benson served as the commander of an aviation unit with the 1st Cavalry Division during the Vietnam War, Steve Ashley also served in Vietnam as a unit and mail clerk, and Charles Saul served during Desert Storm. Audience members are welcome to share their experiences or the experiences of family during the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf Wars.

This event is part of “World War I and America,” a series of programs supported by a grant from the Library of America presented in partnership with The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the National World War I Museum and Memorial, and other organizations with support from The National Endowment for the Humanities. As part of the grant, the library is working with local veterans to tell their stories.

The next program in the series is on Monday, March 12, with author Donald Zillman. He will lead a facilitated discussion at 9:30 a.m. about the American experience on the home front during World War I, based on his book “Living the World War: A Weekly Exploration of the American Experience in World War I — Volume One.” Then at 7 p.m., there will be an author talk and book signing.

Zillman, along with his “Living the World War” co-author, reviewed more than 16,000 pages of the Congressional Record and 885 issues of The New York Times to provide a week-by-week perspective on how Americans experienced the opening months of the war — from Oct. 1, 1916 to Dec. 31, 1917. They are working on a second volume of the book that covers the latter part of the war and the subsequent peace talks.

These programs are co-sponsored by Acadia Senior College and the George Edwin Kirk American Legion Post No. 25.

All of these programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required for the program with Zillman at 9:30 a.m. Contact Melinda Rice at [email protected] or at 288-4245.