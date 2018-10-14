Veggies of the sea

BAR HARBOR — Amateur chef and naturalist Kara Ibarguen from Maine Sea Coast Vegetables will talk about the sea vegetables that are grown off the Maine coast at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

She will also show demonstrate how to prepare sea vegetables.

Ibarguen has been the “Kelp Krunch Baker” at Maine Coast Sea Vegetables for the last five years. She also works with schools and other institutions to introduce people of all ages to the health benefits and deliciousness of adding sea vegetables to their diet.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org