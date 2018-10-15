Vegetarian demonstration

ELLSWORTH — On Wednesday, Oct. 24, Mahan Deva Singh Khalsa of the Open Table Community Dinners in Bar Harbor will be in the Beth Wright Center kitchen to offer a free cooking demonstration preparing vegetarian dishes using healthy spices.

Participants will learn how to prepare flavorful meals with an exotic flare. Sampling these specialty foods will also be offered. Singh Khalsa will also discuss the health benefits of using these spices in meal preparation.

The free demonstration will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center at 23 Commerce Park in Ellsworth and is open to all. Call 664-0339.