Vacation camp for art, music

BAR HARBOR — Summer Festival of the Arts (SFOA) is kicking off its 2019 Season with a fourth annual February vacation camp, held during local school vacations the week of Feb.18-22.

This year’s camp will be inspired by Disney Pixar’s hit movie series “Toy Story,” and will feature musical theater classes in the morning at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor and visual art classes in the afternoons at the YWCA.

Musical theater classes will be taught by Annie Leonardi-Merchant and visual art classes will be taught by Sue Aripotch. A free public performance and art show will be on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. at the Criterion Theatre.

Registration is open at sfoamaine.org.