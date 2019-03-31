Update from D.C. and Augusta

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Jill Goldthwait and Fred Benson will discuss state and federal politics Tuesday, April 2, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

“Sessions are well under way in Washington and Augusta. There are new legislative majorities and a new Maine governor- what changes have they brought?” organizers said. “What are the hot topics and where are they going?”

Goldthwait is a retired nurse and former independent Maine State Senator who served four terms, from 1994-2002. She served on the Bar Harbor Town Council for nine years prior to running for Maine State Senate. She served for ten years as Director of Government Relations at The Jackson Laboratory. She is also an award-winning political columnist for the Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander.

Benson has been engaged in national and international government affairs activities in the White House, the Pentagon, and with Weyerhaeuser Company. He also served in the United States Army with responsibilities including senior positions in the offices of the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of the Army. He served in aviation and ground command assignments in Korea, Vietnam and Alaska.

He retired as a full Colonel having served two combat tours during which he was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses and the Bronze Star Medal for Valor. He currently publishes Capitol Commentary, an independent political newsletter.

The event is free and open to the public.

Contact the library at 244-7065.