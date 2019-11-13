Unicorn, dragon story time set

BAR HARBOR — Youth Services Librarian Mae Corrion will lead a special dragons and unicorns story time at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m.

The group will read “Uni the Unicorn” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, “The Dragon and the Unicorn” by Lynne Cherry and “How to Draw a Dragon” by Douglas Florian.

After reading the stories, kids can enjoy a snack and create their own unicorn or dragon slime to take home. This story time is suitable for children ages three and up.

Contact 288-4245.