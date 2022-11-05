Understanding your smartphone 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library, in partnership with the National Digital Literacy Equity Center, is offering onsite, interactive iPhone Intermediate and Android Phone Basics classes in November.

The iPhone Intermediate three-part series will be held Nov. 8-10 from 11 a.m. to noon. Class number is limited to 10 participants. The focus of the class is the exploration of the applications that Apple provides for free as part of its operating system. Applications such as mail, contacts, calendar, messages, FaceTime and many others will be covered. The class syllabus is available at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/9746141.

The Android Phone Basics three-part series runs Nov. 16-18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This class is also limited to 10. The class helps users get started with their Android device, teaches how to use essential applications like email, contacts, camera and Chrome and how to manage settings. The class syllabus is available at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/9750885.

These classes are being offered in the Clark Room where participants will view the NDEC instructor on Zoom with a facilitator available in person to assist the instructor and students. Participants are asked to bring their own phones and will need to fill out a one-time enrollment form for NDEC. Enroll and then register online at www.swhplibrary.org.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.