Two men bike Everest on MDI

BAR HARBOR—Most people climb the full elevation of Mount Everest in stages, over the course of several days, or weeks, but Joseph Podurgiel, 29, and Bob Carroll, 63, did it on their bicycles in one day by riding up Cadillac Mountain 31 times.

It’s called Everesting, and it’s a new cycling trend in which people challenge themselves to crest 29,029 feet in elevation in a consecutive timeframe. In fact, part of the rules is it has to be one activity (running or biking) with no time limit, but sleep is not allowed until the challenge is completed.

Podurgiel and Carroll are now in the Hall of Fame on the Everesting website.

“Only three people have attempted to do it – actually four,” said Carroll, who is no stranger to riding his bicycle up Cadillac Mountain. “A lot of people say I’m the king of the mountain. But most of the people say I’m the ambassador of the mountain because I’ve ridden up the mountain probably more than anybody.

“I’m over 2,000 times I’ve climbed up,” he added. “My best number before this was 13 in one time.”

It all started with a text from Podurgiel to Carroll. “The wind on Sunday is going to be perfect for riding up Cadillac. Do you want to do it?”

Everything fell into place. It was a clear day with low winds coming out of the northwest and Carroll, who had mentioned wanting to attempt the challenge to Podurgiel, was available to spend a whole day just riding.

“Normally this time of year I am so busy I can’t do it,” said Carroll. “I’m usually busy the four weeks up to tourist season when all the families come back. And, because the park loop is closed, it made it even better.”

At 3 a.m., they met at the base of the mountain with the goal of riding up 31 times, gaining 959 feet of elevation with each ascent.

“I got there at quarter to three in the morning,” said Carroll. “All you could hear was the owls and the loons. We did see two porcupines and a lot of snowshoe rabbits when we arrived.

“When you’re riding up the mountain in the morning it’s kind of surreal,” he added. “As the sun starts to come up, all you do is hear the birds sing. We kept commenting the birds were singing for us.”

Each ride up is 3.1 miles. Only one other person was out with them at that time; a photographer riding a three-wheeled e-bike.

“We had a beautiful sunrise,” said Podurgiel, who is also no stranger to cycling, but who was not in the same category of cresting Cadillac as Carroll. “Before Sunday, the most times I had ridden up was four, so this was quite a stretch for me.”

They took a break every five laps, but were efficient about it in order to be able to complete the challenge in one day.

“We were hoping that each lap took between 30-35 minutes and it pretty much stayed very consistent in that range the whole time,” said Podurgiel.

Biking three miles up a mountain can take a lot out of someone, but doing it two times every hour requires serious sustenance.

“It was amazing just how much we had to eat and drink during the day,” said Podurgiel, noting that online calculators estimated they burned 7,500 calories throughout the day. “It’s just so hard to eat that much. So there were definitely a couple laps, near the halfway point, near like 18 and 19 for me, where I hadn’t been eating enough.”

“And it just mentally drains you,” he added. “Physically you feel like you can’t turn the pedals at all. So at our next stop, I just literally shoved all the food I could into my mouth and felt much better after that.”

What kind of food provided each of them their energy?

“I had a great assortment of chocolate and candy and salt and vinegar chips,” said Podurgiel. “Basically, anything with fat, salt and sugar was what I was eating.”

Carroll, he said, was a little healthier.

“My wife had made me two turkey sandwiches, three peanut butter and jelly sandwiches,” said Carroll. “What I did is I made a concoction of Ramen noodles and rice with chicken in it. And I polished that off.”

How much does one drink when riding a bike for 17 hours?

“I think throughout the day we each drank about two gallons of water,” said Podurgiel.

Even though they had set out to accomplish 29,029 feet in elevation, it took 192 miles to get there. Carroll wasn’t completely confident the whole time that he would complete the challenge.

“I don’t think there was any doubt with Joe,” he said about Podurgiel. “I knew I wanted to do it, and between 23, 24 and 25 my knee started acting up. I started feeling a little light-headed. I was having serious doubts.”

At that time, Podurgiel was about 50 meters in front of him, and another friend who had come out to ride with them for some of the trek dropped back to coach Carroll.

“I was just trying to talk myself into keeping going,” he said, adding that he took a break to eat some food. “Joe said, ‘Bob go ahead, I’ll catch you.’ So I headed up the mountain by myself, spinning up in the lowest gear I had. I just focused on relaxing and not worrying about how I felt and Joe never caught me… On lap 25, that’s when I knew we were both going to make it.”

There were only small stretches of the day where it was just the two of them on the mountain.

“We probably saw close to 100 people biking on the mountain (Sunday),” said Podurgiel. “It was a really, really cool experience to see everybody out enjoying it without the cars.”

Many of those people were friends and family of the two who came out to show their support.

“It was definitely over 10 people, maybe closer to 15, throughout the day who rode with us at some point,” said Carroll. “It was just nice to have so many people (come out). The people who didn’t ride up with us were at the bottom cheering for us. “It made for a really spectacular day,” he added. “I have to credit Joe for that because he picked the day.”

It wasn’t until 10 p.m. that they could stop pedaling.

“The last two descents were in the dark and the last climb was in the dark,” said Podurgiel. “It was nice; the moon was half-full. Once we were above the trees, the last half of the climb we didn’t need lights.”

Carroll was unable to get to his car without the assistance of his wife when they finished.

Each of them was a bit worn out at the start of the week as their bodies recovered from the incredible feat. Podurgiel was using yoga to help his muscles remain pliable. Carroll said he was too busy to indulge in recovery practices, but normally would be soaking in the salt water at some location around the island. Excitement over their accomplishment seemed to override any need to focus on the pain.

“What’s interesting about being here on the island is we have people from all over the world that come here to try and ride Cadillac,” said Carroll, noting that Cadillac Mountain is classified as an epic climb on the Everesting site. “Joe and I were the first ones to actually complete the Everest on top of the mountain, which is why I wanted to do it.”

Not one to remain idle, Carroll’s next goal is to log 2,000 Strava climbs by the end of the year. Strava is an internet service that tracks exercise and incorporates social networking features. And, he is close.

Podurgiel, on the other hand, is happy to let this latest milestone soak in until someone presents him with the next challenge.

“It wouldn’t have been worth it to me to do it alone,” said Podurgiel. “It was only special and worthwhile because we were doing it together. I definitely wouldn’t have had the motivation to keep going if it was just me.

“It was great having Bob there the whole time, and just having so many of our friends and people we knew come out and support us throughout the day made it really enjoyable at times.”