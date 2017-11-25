‘Tulip Fever’ to hit The Grand

ELLSWORTH — “Tulip Fever,” the first film in the CineGrand winter series of the best recent films, will be screened at The Grand on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m.

Adapted from Deborah Moggach’s international bestseller by playwright Tom Stoppard (“Shakespeare in Love”), “Tulip Fever” takes place in 17th-century Amsterdam and is about a love triangle between Academy Award winners Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl”), Christoph Waltz (“Inglorious Basterds”) and newcomer Dane DeHaan (“Chronicle,” “The Amazing Spiderman 2”). The film co-stars Academy Award winner Judi Dench (“Victoria and Abdul”), Cara Delevinge, Matthew Morrison, Tom Hollander and Zach Galifianakis. (2017. U.K. 1 hr, 47 min. Directed by Justin Chadwick. R.)

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m., “Maudie” will be shown at The Grand. The film, based on a true story, is an unlikely romance in which the reclusive Everett Lewis (Ethan Hawke, Academy Award nominee for “Training Day”) hires a fragile yet determined woman named “Maudie” (Sally Hawkins, Academy Award nominee for “Happy-Go-Lucky”) to be his housekeeper. This moving look at love and creativity charts Everett’s efforts to protect himself from being hurt, Maudie’s deep and abiding love for this difficult man and her surprising rise to fame as a folk painter. (2017. U.K. 1 hr, 55 min. Directed by Aisling Walsh. PG-13.)

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., “Battle of the Sexes” will be screened. In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennis match between women’s World No. 1 champ Billie Jean King (Emma Stone, an Academy Award winner for “La La Land”) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell, an Academy Award nominee for “Foxcatcher”) was billed as the “Battle Of The Sexes” and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world. The film co-stars Andrea Riseborough, Elisabeth Shue, Bill Pullman, Natalie Morales, Alan Cumming and Fred Armisen. (2017. U.S. 2 hr, 1 min. Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. PG-13.)

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m., “Goodbye Christopher Robin” will be shown. The movie gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleason) and his son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston), whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother, Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny, Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family? With Alex Lawther as the older Christopher Robin. (2017. U.K. 1 hr, 37 min. Directed by Simon Curtis. PG.)

General admission tickets to films in the series cost $5. Call 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.