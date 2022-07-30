Trilogy film screening at Southwest Harbor Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Seventy-seven years after the fall of Nazi Germany, the Holocaust stands as a staggering crime against humanity and the world continues to grapple with the deep void of the six million souls lost. In the face of unfathomable horror, fleeting moments of bravery and generosity remind us of our capacity for courage and compassion even under the most harrowing circumstances.

Humanity in Action’s Executive Director Dr. Judith Goldstein will screen the new animated documentary trilogy “Traces: Portraits of Resistance, Survival, and Resolve” on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m at the Southwest Harbor Library.

Co-produced by Irene Braam and Goldstein, the trilogy includes films “Voices in the Void,” “Two Trees in Jerusalem” and “My Father’s War.”

Dr. Goldstein founded Humanity in Action in 1997. She has served as its executive director since that time. Humanity in Action organizes educational programs on international affairs, pluralism, diversity and human rights in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and the U.S.

The documentary will be screened in person at the library. This viewing is free but space is limited and registration is required. At https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/9345727. Email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065 for assistance and details.