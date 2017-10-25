Trick or Treat! Halloween events around MDI

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island organizations are gearing up for a spirited celebration of All Hallows’ Eve next week. Families can get a jump on Halloween fun this weekend with a spooky puppet performance, haunted hayride and more.

Then, on Tuesday, Oct. 31 itself, libraries will be open for trick-or-treaters and a pet party is planned.

Headless Horseman

The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers will perform “The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow” at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m.

In this comedic rendition of the classic Washington Irving tale, Ichabod Crane helps the Headless Horseman find a new head and a spookier image. Meanwhile, a jealous Brom Bones tries to run Ichabod out of town as they both try to win over Katrina Van Tassel.

“The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow” features 20 of the local troupe’s hand-crafted mouth-and-rod puppets as well as shadow puppetry. The show runs approximately 50 minutes and is recommended for kids four and up.

The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers are a Bar Harbor-based puppet troupe made up of three siblings: Erik Torbeck, Brian Torbeck and Robin (Torbeck) Erlandsen. They have brought their award-winning puppetry all over the United States and Canada.

General admission tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at www.criteriontheatre.org or at the box office an hour before show time.

Halloween party

Harbor House Community Center in Southwest Harbor will present a Community Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5-8 p.m.

A Haunted Hayride is part of the fun, organized with help from the U.S. Coast Guard. Younger kids are invited to a daylight ride from 5-6 p.m.

A scarier version is set for after dark, 6-7:30 p.m.

Other festivities include a Haunted Underground, games and face painting.

A donation of $5 per family is suggested. Call 244-3713.

Pet party

The annual Halloween party at the Acadia Veterinary Hospital, 21 Federal St., Bar Harbor, will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 4-5:30 p.m.

Games will be played, prizes will be awarded, and refreshments will be served. Partygoers wearing creative and hilarious costumes may have their photos taken. Call 288-5733.

SWH library

On Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m., the Southwest Harbor library will provide a cozy stop for trick-or-treaters and their families. Free books will be given out to celebrate the season and promote family literacy through the shared enjoyment stories and books.

Call the library at 244-7065.

Literary treats

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m., children are invited to trick-or-treat for books at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library, 89 Bernard Road, Bernard. They can show off their costumes to friends and neighbors and enjoy a literary treat, as well as cider and popcorn.