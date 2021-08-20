Trenton SPCA receives $10K in grant money 

TRENTON — The Maine Community Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to the SPCA of Hancock County that will help low-income residents with unexpected veterinary bills. The grant will also support no-cost or low-cost spay and neuter clinics for pets in Hancock County and beyond.

“With rising veterinary costs and a shortage of vets in the area, pet owners are really struggling with getting their animals spayed and neutered,” said SPCA Director Nicole Rediker. “The SPCA is thrilled that we can now offer this service to our community to help alleviate these difficulties.”

The spay and neuter clinic will be held in collaboration with Spay Maine and Sperry Veterinary Services. Depending on the pet owner’s need and income level, the cost of the clinic will be free or on a sliding scale. The Elks Lodge in Ellsworth has donated the space for the first clinic on Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1. The shelter will begin booking appointments in mid-August.

The grant will help replenish the SPCA’s Mickey Duffy Fund as well. This emergency fund provides financial assistance to low-income Hancock County residents who struggle with unexpected veterinary expenses.

“The shelter receives a large amount of animal surrenders per year due to financial hardship and animal’s needing emergency medical care. Replenishing this fund means we can help more people and keep more pets in their homes,” Rediker said.

For more information about the SPCA of Hanock County, visit www.spcahancockcounty.org.