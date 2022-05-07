Tremont teachers recognized for excellence 

TREMONT — Tremont Consolidated School teachers Tonya Prentice, Ashley Stanley and Katrina Linscott were recognized this year for their excellence in education.

Prentice, a middle school science teacher who won the Presidential Award for science teaching excellence in 2016, is one of five professors and teachers who were invited by Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance to speak on a panel about science education in rural communities.

“Sometimes rural communities are limited by resources to where we can’t just go down the street to the museum, or a science center, because we live an hour and a half to two hours away,” Prentice said.

Stanley, who teaches kindergarten, was nominated for Hancock County Teacher of the Year. The Teacher of the Year Program recognizes outstanding Maine teachers who, according to its website, “advocate for the teaching profession, education and students.”

Linscott, who teaches French and social studies, was honored through the Maine Department of Education’s Language Educators News for Excellence newsletter. In an interview she did for the newsletter, Linscott spoke about her 2020 bilingual children’s book “Disco and Me: An Unexpected Adventure in Quebec” and about her French teaching philosophy.

“I really try to embody a cross-curricular approach where I make connections to other subjects,” she said.

To keep her students engaged, Lionscott sometimes works with the school’s music, physical education, art and technology departments. She has taught students how to use their digital animation characters made in technology class to order pizza in French. She mentioned in the newsletter that she also combines French history and language in her social studies classes.

The teachers were grateful to be recognized for their success in education.