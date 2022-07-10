Travel through Scotland with Ron Beard July 19

BAR HARBOR — Join Ron Beard as he explores the landscape of Scotland and shares stories about his time traveling to and living in the country during a talk on Tuesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Beard first visited Scotland in 1989 as part of a countryside stewardship exchange, and then returned in 1990 and 2000 for sabbaticals as a University of Maine Cooperative Extension faculty member and to assist with community development projects.

Other trips to Scotland followed, including a canoe trip down the River Spey with artists, musicians, educators and ecologists; a week aboard the schooner Leader in the Inner Hebrides; and another week recreating the life of an 18th century drover.

Most recently, Beard went looking for his McIntyre roots and their home for 250 years or more in Glen Noe, off Loch Etive.

Attendance can be either in-person or virtually. Register at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/beard or email [email protected].

In-person programming at the Jesup will be determined by COVID-19 levels in Hancock County. An email will go out to all registrants a few days before the event with an update on the status of the in-person event.