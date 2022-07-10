Translating nature’s hidden language through science

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library will host award-winning science writer Margie Patlak for a talk about her recent book “More Than Meets the Eye: Exploring Nature and Loss on the Coast of Maine” on Wednesday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m. The talk will be held in the Mellon Room at the library, with the option to attend either in person or via Zoom.

Patlak will discuss what the nature of Maine taught her about the nature of life, renewal and what remains once the ashes are spread.

Patlak’s book explores the unique nature of the Maine coast, including its dramatic tides, weather and continental collisions that thrust up and fractured its mountains. Patlak also digs into the latest scientific thinking about how animals navigate, the biology of moose, foxes and porcupines, and exults in the dizzy dance of plankton under her microscope.

This talk is free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing. Registration is not required for in-person attendance. To register to attend via Zoom, email [email protected] or go online to www.nehlibrary.org.