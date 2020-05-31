Trail Finder connects trail users with services 

FARMINGTON—Maine Trail Finder, the online resource for finding people-powered trails in Maine, is offering free “trailside services” listings to businesses that cater to trail users through April 1, 2021.

The website has seen unprecedented levels of usage this spring as Mainers have looked for opportunities to recreate close to home. The Center for Community GIS, which oversees Maine Trail Finder, wants to strengthen the connection between the website’s user base and outdoor businesses.

Trailside services, which were formerly listed on a fee basis, appear on a searchable interactive map of Maine as well as on detailed trail and outdoor events pages. Recent website upgrades allow businesses to provide information about their offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as no contact payment and check-in, delivery services and online ordering.

Interested businesses can learn more and sign up at MaineTrailFinder.com.