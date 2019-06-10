Traditional music and dance fest set

BAR HARBOR — The Acadia School of Traditional Music will present the seventh annual Acadia Trad Festival June 23-28 at College of the Atlantic. The festival consists of a week of classes, workshops, public concerts, community dances and music sessions.

The 2019 Acadia Trad Festival will focus on Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton, Acadian, Québecois and New England music and dance styles. Nightly public dances and concerts are all held at 7 p.m. in the Gates Center at COA.

A public contra dance with music by Ed Howe and Bennett Konesni kicks off the week Sunday, June 23.

On Monday, June 24, a concert that explores the connections between the music of Scotland, Ireland, Prince Edward Island and Louisiana is planned. Cathy Jordan, Eamon O’Leary, Sean Heely, Mitch Reed and Anastasia DesRoches will present “The Ties That Bind.”

Tuesday evening’s concert, “A Northeastern Wind,” will feature tunes and songs from Ireland, Quebec, Cape Breton, France and New England. Performers are Liz and Dan Faiella, Jeremiah McLane, Andrea Beaton and Véronique Plasse.

On Wednesday, Matt and Shannon Heaton, Matt Bell, Maeve Gilchrist, Kieran Jordan and Liz Knowles present “A Journey Through Time,” featuring music and dance of Ireland, Scotland, Boston and beyond.

Thursday’s concert, “The Melting Pot,” will explore the many cultural influences of contemporary American traditional music. Hanz Araki, Kevin Doyle, Malcolm Parson, Troy MacGillivray and Mari Black will play.

Friday evening, a “Farewell to Friends” student concert and contra dance is planned.

About 125 students will attend the week-long workshop full-time. Another 50 are expected for walk-in afternoon workshops.

“People of all ages and levels come from all over the world to study with our high-profile faculty,” said Jennifer Torrance, the school’s executive director. “We offer intensive instruction in several styles of dance, numerous instruments, and instrument making.”

Participating musicians will also lead a celtic session at the Common Good Soup Kitchen Sunday, June 23, beginning at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices for children ages 3-12 for the contra dance and concerts are half off and children under 3 are free.

Visit acadiatradschool.org.