Traditional Maine skill and craft demos continue 

TREMONT — The success of the Tremont Historical Society’s outdoor demonstrations of traditional Maine skills and crafts at the Bass Harbor Country Store Museum has prompted organizers to extend the programs through Sept. 26.

Past demonstrations have included bait bag weaving, wool weaving, quilting and corn husk dollmaking. Upcoming events will include an art project, fishing and boating skills, and lore and other fun, educational topics.

The programs will be held on Saturdays and are free to the public. Participants will also receive a gift bag with the ingredients to make a traditional Maine supper.

To take advantage of these 45–minute events, families and individuals should make reservations for times between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. by calling (207) 244-9753 or emailing [email protected]. Masks will be required to protect viewers and museum staff.

Those who do prepare the gift bag meals are encouraged to share photos, videos and/or written descriptions of the experience, which will be added to the historical society’s collection of pandemic-related personal accounts. These can be sent to

[email protected].

Folks are also invited to take a virtual tour of the museum with its eclectic collection of 19th and early 20th century household items, tools, fishing paraphernalia, clothing, toys and more by visiting the Tremont Historical Society website at www.tremontmainehistory.us/museum.

Funding has been provided by the Maine Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.