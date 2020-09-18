Traditional Handcrafts Fund awards $112,000 in grants

ELLSWORTH –The Maine Community Foundation recently awarded 13 grants totaling $112,807 through its Belvedere Traditional Handcrafts Fund. The fund’s goal is to support projects and organizations that promote traditional handcrafts throughout Maine, including fiber arts, ceramics, basketry, jewelry, glass arts, woodwork, leather and traditional Native American handcrafts.

The 2020 grant awards include:

Community School, Mount Desert, to connect local woodworkers with Community School students and the greater community through place-based workshops, along with growing a traditional tool library: $9,000

Wendell Gilley Museum of Bird Carving , Southwest Harbor , to expand the museum’s virtual programming and to teach the craft of bird carving to a wider audience by providing bird carving kits for families to use at home: $9,075

Artisan Lab , Gouldsboro , to build an Entrepreneurial Incubator with handcraft-based, experiential-learning programs enabling courage, capacity, competence and resilience: $10,000

Downeast Roots , Milbridge , to offer workshops and public lectures about traditional handcrafts specific to the Downeast Maine area for its annual Downeast Roots Festival: $8,750

Schoodic Arts for All , Winter Harbor , for Programs of the Future, presenting traditional handcrafts in an online and pandemic-safe format: $10,000

University of Maine Foundation, Hudson Museum, Orono, to create online educational content featuring Wabanaki traditional art forms specifically to promote remote learning for Maine students and teachers in grades K-12.

An anonymous donor established the Belvedere Traditional Handcrafts Fund in 2007. The next grant application deadline is June 1, 2021. For more information, contact Leslie Goode, senior program officer, at (207) 412-2002 or [email protected].