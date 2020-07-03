Town celebrating holiday with unique parade 

BAR HARBOR—The Bar Harbor Fourth of July celebration will feature a parade, with a twist, this year. The “reverse parade” will involve walking or driving through the festively–decorated town instead of watching the parade in a crowd. Residents and businesses are encouraged to take part by decorating their homes, buildings, storefronts, front lawns or porches.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce emphasizes that the “reverse parade” celebrations are not limited to their town, and calls for all towns across Mount Desert Island to break out in red, white and blue. They hope that this celebration will offer a safe, but fun, way for people to come together during a difficult time.

A list of participating businesses and residential areas can be found on the Visit Bar Harbor website starting June 29.