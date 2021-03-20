Towards Climate Justice Zoom event March 25 

MOUNT DESERT — On Thursday, March 25, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., A Climate to Thrive (ACTT) and the Abbe Museum will co-host an online educational event titled Towards Climate Justice.

Darren Ranco, professor at UMaine and a citizen of the Penobscot Nation, will discuss the ways in which the Wabanaki Tribal Nations are taking leadership in climate justice and climate adaptation efforts across the region. Placing this work in the context of colonization, Ranco will detail the current and coming climate change impacts to Wabanaki Tribal cultures and how centering Wabanaki Tribal perspectives creates just possibilities related to climate action and adaptation.

Starr Kelley, the Abbe Museum’s curator of education and co-facilitator of the event, says, “This is a pivotal time to center and privilege the work being done by Wabanaki nations to address climate change in their territory. The Abbe Museum is excited to partner with A Climate to Thrive on programming highlighting Dr. Ranco’s research.”

To join the free online event, register at www.aclimatetothrive.org or contact ACTT coordinator Beth Woolfolk at [email protected]