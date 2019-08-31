Touring Thailand

BAR HARBOR — Diana and Gary Van Middlesworth will discuss their “flashpacking” travels through Thailand Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. The Van Middlesworths spent six weeks traveling through Thailand with only a backpack and carry-on bag, without hotel reservations and only using public transportation.

The Van Middlesworths have traveled extensively with just a backpack, bringing along only the essentials. They have been to almost every state in the U.S., Jamaica, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Panama, Mexico, France, Spain, Cambodia and Thailand.

They do extensive research before each trip and then plan from there, allowing for flexibility. Diana Van Middlesworth said they only bring clothing items that are practical and comfortable. They also research the customs in each country. In Thailand, for example, to visit temples one must wear pants that cover the knees and shirts that cover the elbows.

Because of this, they each brought two pairs of long pants, two t-shirts and two three-quarter length sleeve shirts, along with a few other pieces of clothing. They also make sure that the clothing can be used in different circumstances and can be dressed up and down.

She said she brought along laundry soap in a small bottle. In addition to clothes, they each only brought a small toiletry bag, with all items under three ounces, a cell phone, which they used as a camera as well and a Kindle preloaded with books.

If they needed something they did not have, like a phone to call home, they purchased it in Thailand.

They will have on hand Massaman curry for attendees to get a taste of their travels, as well as a list of items they bring with them on their trips.

