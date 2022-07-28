Tour six Northeast Harbor gardens this Saturday

MOUNT DESERT — Open Garden Day, a semi-annual garden tour event hosted by the Garden Club of Mount Desert, is scheduled to take place for the first time in five years this Saturday.

The special fundraiser for the local club is traditionally held on even calendar years. It was in the planning stages for 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Event Chair Anne Neilson said that the Garden Club of Mount Desert made the decision to resume with plans this year for the summer event, and that most of the six gardens planned for 2020 will be featured in the event on Saturday.

Of the six Northeast Harbor gardens scheduled for this year, two are new to the tour – WatersEdge and Summerwind. Others on the tour are Sand Point, The Ledge, Hedgefield and The Summerhouse.

Even though some gardens have been featured in previous years, Neilson said that they all make up a good mix of different layouts, plants and styles.

“Some have harbor views and some have more open ocean views, so you get this different water view with different kinds of gardens,” she said. “It’s going to be a great day. A lot of people look forward to it.”

Proceeds from the tour will go to charities, 75 percent of which are located in Maine.

Open Garden Day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Some gardens are not wheelchair accessible and include uneven terrain. Only cellphone photography will be allowed.

Admission per person is $40 in advance and $45 at the gardens on the day of the tour. Tickets can be purchased in person through Friday at McGrath’s, Northeast Harbor Public Library, Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop, Southwest Harbor & Tremont Chamber of Commerce and Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.gardenclubofmountdesert.org/open-garden-day.