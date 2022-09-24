Tour business celebrates a decade of service 

BAR HARBOR — This season marks the tenth year that Maine Day Ventures has led tourists through Bar Harbor.

The Portland-based tour business was founded in 2009 by Pamela Laskey, who had a vision of guiding visitors around Maine communities steeped in rich, local and maritime history, such as Kennebunkport, Boothbay Harbor, Biddeford, Portland and Bar Harbor.

Laskey, who is from Bangor, attended the University of Maine before starting the company that combines her love of food and walking. While attending college, she spent a summer working at the Ledgelawn Inn, where she developed an appreciation for Bar Harbor culture, which, in time, inspired her to add the town as a location for her tours.

“There’s a lot of good food in Bar Harbor, so it emotionally and financially checked all the boxes for us to operate there,” she said, adding that her Maine Foodie Tours service has been a success. Though the business has no dedicated location in Bar Harbor, the owner said the remote business operates efficiently with four employees.

Maine Foodie Tours offers walking food tours in Maine towns that have an abundance of organic produce and dairy products from their farms as well as fresh, local seafood. “We were one of the first-ever food tours in the country,” said Laskey, who was grateful to have started the business when she did. As the walking tours gained more traction, the owner said her company expanded to Bar Harbor in 2012.

Relationships that were established 10 years ago between Bar Harbor restaurants and Maine Foodie Tours continue to this day, said Laskey, adding that she continues to form partnerships with local restaurants. “We want businesses to know that we appreciate them as much as they appreciate us,” said Laskey, who said the tours are really designed to support the entrepreneurs in the culinary scene on the island.

After a few years of hosting successful food tours, the owner decided to offer a walking history tour service in 2020 to guide visitors around the buildings and landmarks in the towns she visited. Knowledgeable tour guides bring groups to historical locations, such as those documented through the Museum in the Street project like Saint Savior’s Episcopal Church cemetery on Mount Desert Street. Laskey aims to provide an educational, yet entertaining, two-hour walk that supports Bar Harbor’s cultural history community.

During the recent years of the coronavirus pandemic and staffing shortage, Maine Day Ventures has undergone some adjustments to its seasonal business, such as the company’s recent establishment of a picnic tour.

“Obviously we were crashed like everybody else. Instead of bringing 14 guests, we could only bring in eight, but we didn’t have to close our doors entirely and restaurants still partnered with us,” said Laskey.

In addition to the regular in-house tours, the picnic tours, which continue to operate, give people the opportunity to enjoy preordered food in Bar Harbor’s three parks.

Around September and October, the business offers food tours designed specifically for visiting cruise ship passengers. By the first week of November, Maine Day Ventures will close for the season.

Occasionally the service is requested in the offseason. “If we have requests, we often will run it by our tour guides and if they’re interested, we can still do some adventures in the offseason,” said Laskey.

For more information about the tour service and to book a tour, visit the Maine Day Ventures Facebook page or www.mainedayventures.com.