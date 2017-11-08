Titanic sinking subject of play

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Drama Club, a new play-reading group hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library, will meet at the library on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. to complete the reading of Mary Robert Rinehart’s mystery play “The Bat.”

The group is open to the public, either to take part in the reading or just to listen and enjoy. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bagged meal. The four-character play “Scotland Road” by Jeffrey Hatcher will be the next play for the group, led by Joe Marshall.

Marshall attended college with the playwright, and its plot involves a historical mystery surrounding the sinking of the luxury liner Titanic in 1912. A young beautiful woman is found on an iceberg in the middle of the North Atlantic in the 1990s. When she is rescued, she utters only one word: “Titanic.” The young woman is taken to a remote location on the coast of Maine to be interviewed by an expert on the Titanic disaster. Not having success in learning more about the woman, the expert brings in the last living survivor of the Titanic sinking, who has been living as a recluse for 75 years. The play ends with a twist, as the two women yearn to return to “Scotland Road,” the name given to one of Titanic‘s broad promenade decks.

Two of the members of the men’s club, The Mount Desert Reading Room in Bar Harbor, went down with Titanic: Col. John Jacob Astor of New York and Arthur Ryerson of Philadelphia.

Contact Joe Marshall at 735-7322 or [email protected], or call the library at 244-7065.