Tiny Miss Susan Finds a Valentine

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Brittany Parker will perform “Tiny Miss Susan Finds a Valentine” on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

“Meet Tiny Miss Susan, the smallest librarian in the world — and she’s also the loneliest. Bigger people don’t seem to notice her at all. In search of a valentine, Tiny Miss Susan immerses herself in the very books on her shelves, launching her into a wild and unforgettable adventure,” said event organizers.

“Tiny Miss Susan Finds a Valentine” is a one-woman, multimedia puppet musical for all ages. Created by Parker, the show uses a live-feed video camera and projection screen to bring the tiny table-top puppets to a larger than life scale. A full musical track with sound effects accompanies the performance, featuring five original pop-rock songs. The show is free and open to all.

Contact 244-7065.