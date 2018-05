BAR HARBOR — Jeff Alt will sign copies of his book “The Adventures of Bubba Jones: Time Traveling through Acadia National Park” at Sherman’s bookstore on Tuesday, June 19, at 7 p.m.

The book, the third in Alt’s national park youth series, aims to get families hiking. To help kids enjoy their national park adventure, “excite them with cool facts and activities. The illusion of time travel engages kids,” said Alt.

Visit www.bubbajones.com.