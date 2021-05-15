Saturday - May 15, 2021
May 15, 2021

Ticks are tiny, so thorough clothing checks are important.
ROCKLAND— As more people get outside to hike, bird watch and explore, learning how to do those activities while protecting oneself from ticks is essential.

On Wednesday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m., Megan Kelley, field epidemiologist for the Maine Center for Disease Control, will give a Zoom talk about being outside with ticks.

Some questions that will be addressed are: Why so many ticks? Where and what types of ticks are found in Maine? Do all ticks transmit diseases? What do I do if I get a tick bite?

Register at https://bit.ly/3vOVxnj or on the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands NWR website at www.mainecoastislands.org. For questions, email [email protected] or call 594-0600 x5.

