ROCKLAND— As more people get outside to hike, bird watch and explore, learning how to do those activities while protecting oneself from ticks is essential.

On Wednesday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m., Megan Kelley, field epidemiologist for the Maine Center for Disease Control, will give a Zoom talk about being outside with ticks.

Some questions that will be addressed are: Why so many ticks? Where and what types of ticks are found in Maine? Do all ticks transmit diseases? What do I do if I get a tick bite?

Register at https://bit.ly/3vOVxnj or on the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands NWR website at www.mainecoastislands.org. For questions, email [email protected] or call 594-0600 x5.