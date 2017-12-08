Thomas walk is topic of talk

MOUNT DESERT — Longtime Northeast Harbor residents Herbert and Sari Thomas will describe their recent travels in England in the next in a series of recent travel talks at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m.

Inspired by Judith Blank’s walking in Scotland but fulfilling a longtime dream of walking in England, they researched and found two walks. One was the Coast to Coast Walk, put together in 1972 by Alfred Wainwright. It is not a national trail but a walk patched together from existing trails.

The Thomases walked half of it in July, in the Lake District, mostly going over mountain ridges and passes, dipping down into valleys, down to agricultural areas and out onto the moors. They walked eight to 16 miles a day, having arranged in advance with a company to book their accommodation in B&Bs in villages and having their luggage forwarded for them. They ate breakfast where they lodged and took their dinner in the local pub. They said the food was delicious and the people very friendly. “They love to talk to you,” Herb Thomas said. There were lots of sheep, and lots of gates and turnstiles to go over, since much of the walk was on private land.

The Thomases took a train ride to the second part of their walk, the Cotswold Way, which was not as dramatic as the Lake District, being rolling hills and agricultural land. The attraction was the beautiful villages, with honey-colored sandstone, old turf-covered cottages and old churches. They did a seven-day loop, starting and ending at Cheltingham.

Then they took a train to Bath and rested up for four nights before flying home. They said they wished they’d done the whole 186 miles of the Coast to Coast Walk. With no blisters, and blessed with good weather, this was a wonderful holiday, they said.

This talk is free. Everyone is welcome.