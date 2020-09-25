The week in pictures: Oct. 18-23

SPCA PET OF THE WEEK…Meet Raisin. Despite being surrendered several times to the SPCA now, never because of a fault of her own, Raisin is still a sweetheart as she waits for her true furever home. She’s tolerated dogs and children, which isn’t surprising since she seems to take everything on the chin. This girl just has a lot of love to share.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SPCA OF HANCOCK COUNTY
HONK FOR TOWN MEETING…These are two of the signs that Trenton residents carried in front of the town offices prior to the Board of Selectmen’s meeting Tuesday night.
PHOTO COURTESY OF DANIEL MONAHAN
HAVANA RECEIVES GRANT… Michael Boland, in the back row with glasses and baseball cap, toasts the season with his staff this week.
PHOTO COURTESY OF HOSPITALITY MAINE
SHOPPING THE SALE… Typically hosted in the spring, the YWCA rummage sale was postponed until this fall and held outside the building. Shoppers paid by donation for whatever goods they found. At this time, the building on Mount Desert Street is closed to the public.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
BACK IN THE BUILDING… Kindergarten and first grade students return to Tremont Consolidated School on Wednesday, most with parents dropping them off and some arriving on the bus. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
RIVETING NEWS… The Johnston’s cat Bosun takes a turn reading the Islander.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MAGGIE JOHNSTON
