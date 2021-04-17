The Week in Pictures

AND THE WINNER IS… Miss Maine for America strong 2020, Nicole Chamberland, places the crown on Patricia ‘Tricia’ Schimpf’s head after she wins the title in South Portland on Sunday. Schimpf, a resident of Town Hill, works as a sternman on a lobster boat during the season. In addition to winning the title, she also won in the categories for swimsuit/fitness, evening gown, most inspiring and most photogenic. In November, Schimpf is slated to go to Las Vegas to compete at the Nationals for the title of Miss for America strong. PHOTO COURTESY OF SUSAN COSTA
NOW OPEN…The Acadia National Park Loop Road and Cadillac Mountain Summit Road opened for the season on Thursday. A construction crew (above) widens the intersection of the two roads in preparing for the system of timed-entry reservations for the Cadillac summit, which will be in effect May 26 through Oct. 19. Reservations, which cost $6 per vehicle, may be purchased at Recreation.gov. PHOTO COURTESY OF SHAYLA WHITE
JUNIOR SAILING … Registration is open for this year’s MDI Community Sailing’s junior sailing programs. This season will be modified to ensure a safe, low-contact environment for staff and participants. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI COMMUNITY SAILING
SPCA OF HANCOCK COUNTY’S PET OF THE WEEK…Leila was a part of the transport from Georgia and is one of the only cats left from the trip. She is a very sweet and sassy type of girl. She enjoys hugs and sitting in a lap to relax. PHOTO COURTESY OF SPCA OF HANCOCK COUNTY
WRAPPING UP…The Jesup Memorial Library is getting its mortar replaced to keep the building watertight and ready for its next century. PHOTO COURTESY OF JESUP MEMORIAL LIBRARY
Leave a Reply