The week in pictures

SHOE STRIKE … When it’s too dangerous to protest in person, shoes stand in. Lynne Bradford of Bernard hosted a ShoeStrike on the granite steps of her waterfront home on Aug. 20. Neighbors Holly Hosmer, Joe Blotnick, Carey Donovan and Bob Holden gathered shoes and made signs. Rose Tilden, George and Linda Woolley, and Ginny and Jim Lane, donated shoes to the effort, while MDI’s A Climate To Thrive (ACCT) contributed the big banner. Inspired by Greta Thunberg’s SchoolStrike, the next global ShoeStrike will take place on Aug. 29. For more information, visit actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/join-the-global-climate-shoestrike-august-29ec. PHOTO COURTESY OF HILARY HOSMER
FOGBOW…. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
LEADERSHIP TOOLBOX FUNDS … First National Bank presented a check for $2,500 to Camp Beech Cliff toward its recent Filling Your Leadership Toolbox virtual summer program for teens ages 13-17. (left to right) First National Bank’s Business Development Officer Sarah Dubay, Branch Manager Marcia Bender, President and CEO Tony McKim, Camp Beech Cliff’s Assistant Director Emma Soules, Camp Director Matt Cornish and Executive Director Debra Deal. PHOTO COURTESY OF FIRST NATIONAL BANK
SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW … Rain showers over the last week have helped gardens and the water table on MDI. They also produced this rainbow in Seal Cove on Thursday, Aug. 20, as early evening light broke through the clouds. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
LAUNCHING ON LONG POND … A family sets out in a canoe at Long Pond’s end around midday on Saturday. Traffic to and from National Park Canoe and Kayak Rentals was steady throughout the day as visitors enjoyed the warm summer weather on Mount Desert Island. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY