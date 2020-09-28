The Week in Pictures: 2020 Acadia National Park Awards September 28, 2020 on Lifestyle, News 2020 Superintendent Special Recognition was presented to Aaron Zavesky PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP 2020 Safety Award went to Kate Petrie, education coordinator and supervisory park ranger. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP 2020 George Dorr Award was presented to Michelle Bierman, fee program manager. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP 2020 Champlain Award was given to Ray and Mary Ann Schaefer. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP 2020 Champlain Award went to Randy Ewin. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP 2020 Acadia Team Award was presented to the entire Acadia custodial staff. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP 2020 Acadia Partner Award went to Billy Helprin, executive director, Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP 2020 “Ace” Savage Award for Excellence went to Emma Millard. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website
