The week in pictures

MOORE TO CELEBRATE … On April 7, Timothy Moore earned his Eagle Scout badge by building two benches for a veteran’s memorial in Tremont. Moore has been unable to permanently install the benches at the memorial site because of restrictions on school property due to COVID-19. This photo was taken in March before the school was closed for the remainder of the school year. Planning and preparing for the building project took several months, according to Moore, but building it took about two weeks. To execute the project, Moore used his planning and leadership skills as well as the knowledge he had gained earning a woodworking merit badge. Ryan Meddaugh mentored him with building the benches. He also had help from his former scoutmaster Mike Gurtler and leaders at the National Eagle Scout Association. Moore began as a Cub Scout when he was seven years old and spent the last 11 years in Boy Scouts. When his family moved to Mount Desert Island in 2012, Moore joined Troop 89 in Bar Harbor. This last weekend, Moore moved onto the University of Maine campus in Orono as a freshman student of the mechanical engineering program. PHOTO COURTESY OF TIMOTHY MOORE
DAWN’S EARLY LIGHT … As the day dawned Tuesday, Islesford lobsterman Dave Thomas, with his sternman Tom Powell, headed out along Little Cranberry Island’s north shore and out the Eastern Way. MOUNT DESERT ISLANDER PHOTO BY LETITIA BALDWIN
