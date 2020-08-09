The week in pictures

RIGHT HERE WAITING … Customers wait to enter the Bar Harbor Hannaford Sunday afternoon while the store had the maximum allowed number of people inside. Downtown and popular Acadia National Park trailheads have been crowded and some residents are expressing concerns about how to keep everyone safe. “I think if we are cheerfully relentless with our visitors about the importance of wearing masks, we have a good chance of getting through this,” Town Councilor Gary Friedmann said Tuesday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
Plots can now be purchased in Head of the Harbor Cemetery on Marsh Road in Tremont. A survey of the property was recently completed, which shows at least 90 new, full-size plots in the front part of the cemetery available. Head of the Harbor Cemetery is a town-owned and maintained cemetery, but plots could not be purchased until a survey was done. For more information, call the town office at (207) 244-7204.
