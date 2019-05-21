The Wailers at The Criterion

‘JAH LOVE’ … The Wailers band will perform at The Criterion Theatre on Thursday, June 6, at 7 p.m. From 1973 to 1980, Bob Marley & The Wailers recorded, toured and performed before millions worldwide. Since 1981, bassist-founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett and others have carried on the mission to “keep The Wailers together,” as Marley requested. The band includes lead singer Joshua David Barrett, Donald Kinsey on lead guitar and Aston Barrett Jr. on drums. The Pete Kilpatrick Band will open for the Wailers. Seats in the balcony and front center orchestra sections cost $49.75, premium orchestra seats cost $39.75 and general orchestra seats cost $29.75. Visit criteriontheatre.org.