The story of seaweed

BAR HARBOR — Author Susan Hand Shetterly will give an author talk and book signing Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

In her new book, “Seaweed Chronicles: A World at the Water’s Edge” Shetterly explores the life cycle of seaweed and its place in the environment, while telling the stories of the men and women on the coast of Maine who farm and harvest it—and who are fighting to protect this critical species against forces both natural and man-made.

The book provides an immersive look at the growth and harvesting of seaweed, which is becoming a major industry on the shores of the Gulf of Maine.

“You might not expect unfettered passion on the topic of seaweed, but Shetterly is such a great storyteller that you find yourself following along eagerly,” wrote Mark Kurlansky, author of “Cod: A Biography of the Fish That Changed the World.”

Shetterly is the author of the essay collections “Settled in the Wild” and “The New Year’s Owl,” as well as several children’s books, including “Shelterwood,” named an Outstanding Science Trade Book for Children by the Children’s Book Council. Shetterly’s book “Settled in the Wild” won the Maine Literary Award for Best Nonfiction from the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance in 2011. She has also been awarded two Maine Arts Commission grants and a fellowship from the National Endowment of the Arts. In 2017, she received an Alfred P. Sloan grant to complete “Seaweed Chronicles.”

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. For more information visit susanhandshetterly.com. For more information on the talk contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].