The show must go on 

BAR HARBOR — Originally scheduled as part of Bar Harbor’s now-canceled First Friday Art Walk, this Rising Stars Update show features new work by nine artists selected two years ago as outstanding young participants in Acadia’s time-honored painting tradition. The show opens Friday, June 5, and can be seen (and voted on) online at www.argosygallery.com, or in person at the Argosy II Gallery on Mount Desert Street by pre-arranged appointment (observing all health guidelines of the current situation.) Call (207) 288-9226 for more information.