‘The Nutcracker’ at the Criterion

BAR HARBOR — The Bangor-based Robinson Ballet will perform the Christmas classic “The Nutcracker” on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Criterion Theatre.

“We are very excited to return to the Criterion Theatre this year for ‘The Nutcracker,’” said Stevie McGary, artistic director of Robinson Ballet. “We are lucky to have the chance to perform in such a beautiful and historic building that truly brings our holiday classic to life.”

The Nutcracker is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase online at criteriontheatre.showare.com or at the theater.

Contact 947-9333.