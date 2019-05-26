The New Commons project seeks book, movie, music ideas

BAR HARBOR — Leaders of The New Commons project from the University of Maine at Farmington will speak Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. The purpose of the event is to accept nominations for pieces of work to be in Maine’s cultural commons.

The New Commons is a public humanities initiative of the University of Maine at Farmington. The goal of the initiative is to build a cultural commons with a collection of 24 cultural works nominated by community members.

At this talk, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and then nominate a piece work they feel is important to the community. “The work you nominate can be anything from ‘Paradise Lost’ to a comic strip, from Stravinsky to Beyoncé and you can nominate books, movies, music and more,” organizers said.

The central criteria for the selection of works will be their value here and now, in the twenty-first century.

For more information on the New Commons Project visit newcommonsproject.org. For more information on the event at the Jesup call 288-4245.